IBEX Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:IBEX) Quiet Period Will End on September 16th

IBEX’s (NASDAQ:IBEX) quiet period will end on Wednesday, September 16th. IBEX had issued 4,761,905 shares in its IPO on August 7th. The total size of the offering was $90,476,195 based on an initial share price of $19.00. During IBEX’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IBEX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of IBEX in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of IBEX in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of IBEX in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of IBEX in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of IBEX in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IBEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. IBEX has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $18.49.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers CLX Target, a digital marketing and conversion suite; CLX Connect, an omni-channel platform for consumers to interact with brands through various channels, such as voice, IVR, Web, social, or chatbots; CLX convert, a quoting engine, which aggregates and unifies quotes and deals from various providers at an address level; and CLX Pulse that allow brands to send omni-channel digital surveys supported by text analytics software to analyze customer feedback for accurate sentiment and disposition.

