Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ICLK has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from $7.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.50.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group stock opened at $8.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.81. Iclick Interactive Asia Group has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $10.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.33 million, a P/E ratio of -33.63 and a beta of 0.82.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Iclick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iclick Interactive Asia Group will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICLK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the second quarter worth about $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

About Iclick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing.

