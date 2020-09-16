IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.90

IES Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IESC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.90 and last traded at $32.90, with a volume of 2599 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.18.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded IES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $716.09 million, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.02 and a 200-day moving average of $22.74.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter.

In other IES news, CEO Gary S. Matthews sold 21,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $635,837.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,972.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,177 shares of company stock valued at $989,735. Company insiders own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IES by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of IES during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in IES by 35.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in IES by 7.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in IES during the first quarter worth about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

IES Company Profile (NASDAQ:IESC)

IES Holdings, Inc engages in communications, commercial and industrial, infrastructure solutions, and residential businesses in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

