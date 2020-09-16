Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) Raises Dividend to $1.17 Per Share

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.17 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06.

Shares of NYSE IIPR traded up $3.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.87. The company had a trading volume of 280 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 1.37. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $126.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 115.43 and a current ratio of 115.43.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.49). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $24.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 15,000 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $1,882,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 288,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,226,200.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary A. Curran bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.26 per share, for a total transaction of $59,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,589.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,396 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,355. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IIPR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $83.50 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Innovative Industrial Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.