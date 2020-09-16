Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Shares Gap Up to $13.63

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.63, but opened at $14.78. Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $14.76, with a volume of 609,475 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INO shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -254.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 10.06 and a current ratio of 10.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average is $13.93.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.48% and a net margin of 1,291.83%. The business’s revenue was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laurent Humeau sold 19,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $371,041.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,991.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $873,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,849,535.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,934 shares of company stock worth $4,570,956 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 281.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 33,632 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 213.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 20,624 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,247,000 after buying an additional 529,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 979,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,390,000 after buying an additional 211,383 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

