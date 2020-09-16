Inter Parfums, Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inter Parfums in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 10th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ FY2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $49.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.07 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 5.96%. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was down 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Inter Parfums from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BWS Financial raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inter Parfums has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $40.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 0.77. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $34.20 and a 52 week high of $81.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.65 and a 200 day moving average of $45.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 52.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 19.3% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the second quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the second quarter valued at $239,000. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

