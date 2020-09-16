Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP) Shares Gap Down to $1.18

Intermap Technologies Corp (TSE:IMP) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.18, but opened at $1.07. Intermap Technologies shares last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 223 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $25.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,204.94.

Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.61 million during the quarter.

About Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP)

Intermap Technologies Corporation, a geospatial information company, provides geospatial solutions and analytics in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers InsitePro, a configurable insurance underwriting software; and NEXTView, a configurable data solution. The company also provides geospatial data acquisition and production services; and value-added data licenses.

