International General Insuranc (NASDAQ:IGIC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of International General Insuranc (NASDAQ:IGIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of International General Insuranc in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of International General Insuranc stock opened at $6.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.70. International General Insuranc has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $11.52.

International General Insuranc (NASDAQ:IGIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.90 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of International General Insuranc by 339.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 42,100 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Road Advisors LLC grew its stake in International General Insuranc by 15.9% in the second quarter. Mountain Road Advisors LLC now owns 182,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of International General Insuranc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of International General Insuranc by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 756,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 26,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

International General Insuranc Company Profile

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance segments. It offers a portfolio of specialty lines insurance products and services for energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, casualty, financial institutions, and marine liability.

