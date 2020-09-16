Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,856 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 34,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.93. 11,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,543,864. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.14. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.