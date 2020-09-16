Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on IONS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.21.

IONS stock opened at $52.93 on Monday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $39.32 and a 52-week high of $66.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 15,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $896,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,364 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,946.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Breaux Castleman sold 10,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,510,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,314 shares of company stock worth $3,272,112 over the last quarter. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,306,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,576,000 after acquiring an additional 252,690 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,034,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,860,000 after acquiring an additional 86,688 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,439,000 after acquiring an additional 47,323 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,315,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,545,000 after acquiring an additional 362,734 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,032,000 after acquiring an additional 44,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

