iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Short Interest Up 64.6% in August

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, an increase of 64.6% from the August 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,266,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF stock opened at $78.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.58. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a one year low of $52.95 and a one year high of $79.37.

Get iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 2,857.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 478.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.