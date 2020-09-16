Iteknik (OTCMKTS:ITKH) & Agilysys (OTCMKTS:AGYS) Critical Survey

Iteknik (OTCMKTS:ITKH) and Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Iteknik and Agilysys’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iteknik $3.38 million 0.09 -$970,000.00 N/A N/A Agilysys $160.76 million 3.77 -$34.07 million ($1.47) -17.46

Iteknik has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Agilysys.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Iteknik and Agilysys, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iteknik 0 0 0 0 N/A Agilysys 0 1 4 0 2.80

Agilysys has a consensus price target of $25.25, indicating a potential downside of 1.64%. Given Agilysys’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Agilysys is more favorable than Iteknik.

Volatility and Risk

Iteknik has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agilysys has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.5% of Agilysys shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Agilysys shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Iteknik and Agilysys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iteknik N/A N/A N/A Agilysys -21.69% -39.02% -19.82%

Summary

Agilysys beats Iteknik on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iteknik

iTeknik Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, Send Global Corporation, provides wholesale and retail telecommunications services and products worldwide. Its services include voice over Internet protocol origination and termination; A-Z routing and switching; wholesale carrier routing services; Web-based reseller solutions; prepaid calling solutions; international cellular calling; and retail point of sale solutions. The company serves B2B carriers, telecom resellers, retail outlets, and consumers through Websites, such as MyMobile011.com, GreatMinutes.com, AloBilady.com, IndiaMinutes.com, and MexicoMinutes.com. iTeknik Holding Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience. It also provides support and maintenance of software and hardware products, and subscription services; and professional services. Agilysys, Inc. serves various sectors, including gaming; hotels, resorts, and cruise; foodservice management; and restaurants, universities, stadia, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Pioneer-Standard Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Agilysys, Inc. in 2003. Agilysys, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

