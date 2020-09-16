Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $29,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,040,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,165,000 after acquiring an additional 132,752 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,369,000 after buying an additional 41,810 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.2% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 647,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,576,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 17.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 644,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,994,000 after buying an additional 97,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 519,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,656,000 after buying an additional 57,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.86.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $160.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,309. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.64 and a 1-year high of $200.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.91 and a 200 day moving average of $171.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.50.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $410.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 44.56%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

