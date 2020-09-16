Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires 108,069 Shares of Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 825,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,069 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 1.09% of Garrett Motion worth $4,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 3.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 40.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 51,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 14,862 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Garrett Motion by 513.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 155,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 130,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GTX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.11. The company had a trading volume of 6,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,673. Garrett Motion Inc has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $12.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average is $5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.77 million, a P/E ratio of 1.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.91.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.72. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $477.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Garrett Motion Inc will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

GTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garrett Motion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine cut Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Garrett Motion from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.20.

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

