Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Takes Position in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 203,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Perspecta during the 2nd quarter valued at $372,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Perspecta by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 39,201 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Perspecta by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 452,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after purchasing an additional 112,644 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Perspecta by 768.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 179,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 159,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Perspecta during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000.

PRSP stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.36. 3,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,222. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.45. Perspecta Inc has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $29.88.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th.

In related news, Director Philip O. Nolan purchased 4,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $100,732.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Curtis purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,825.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 25,439 shares of company stock worth $553,795 in the last 90 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRSP shares. Wedbush downgraded Perspecta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Cowen started coverage on Perspecta in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Perspecta from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Perspecta from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

About Perspecta

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

