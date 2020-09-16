Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $1.77 Million Investment in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 61.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 108.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 14,695.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HIW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

Shares of HIW stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.96. 2,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,433. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.55. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $52.76.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.53). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 41.15%. The firm had revenue of $183.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.66%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

