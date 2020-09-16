Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $1.81 Million Investment in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alleghany during the first quarter worth $61,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 104.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 768.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Alleghany during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 86.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on Y shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th.

Shares of Y traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $524.78. 491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $542.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $535.43. Alleghany Co. has a 12 month low of $426.87 and a 12 month high of $847.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.58 and a beta of 0.65.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by ($3.50). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. Research analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.