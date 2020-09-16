Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 36,615 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,615 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,768,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,652,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1,617.7% during the second quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 763,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,027,000 after purchasing an additional 718,740 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 120.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,112,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,264,000 after purchasing an additional 608,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,821,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of CEF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.28. 2,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,728. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.