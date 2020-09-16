Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 233,192 Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 233,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Paramount Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGRE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 448.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Paramount Group during the second quarter worth $41,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Paramount Group by 19.5% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Group during the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Paramount Group during the second quarter worth $102,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Shares of PGRE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.62. The company had a trading volume of 47,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,438. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.22. Paramount Group Inc has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.27). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $171.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paramount Group Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.36.

Paramount Group Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.