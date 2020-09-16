Jane Street Group LLC Sells 123,767 Shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) by 59.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,767 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGHY traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.94. 45,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,767. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $23.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.06.

