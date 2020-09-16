Japan Prime Realty Investment (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) Rating Increased to Buy at Mizuho

Japan Prime Realty Investment (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JPRRF opened at $2,857.00 on Monday. Japan Prime Realty Investment has a one year low of $2,835.00 and a one year high of $2,857.00.

Japan Prime Realty Investment Company Profile

Japan Prime Realty Investment Corporation (JPR) was established on September 14, 2001 under the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (Act No. 198 of 1951, as amended), and was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Real Estate Investment Trust Section on June 14, 2002 with 289,600 outstanding investment units.

