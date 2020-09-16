Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Golden Entertainment in a report released on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.85) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.32). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.69) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.45) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GDEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of Golden Entertainment stock opened at $13.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87. Golden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $21.67. The firm has a market cap of $392.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.56.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by ($0.30). Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $75.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.18 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDEN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,661,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 2,695.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 3.4% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 310,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. 1060 Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 37.2% during the first quarter. 1060 Capital LLC now owns 171,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 46,534 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sean T. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $45,990.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,884 shares in the company, valued at $683,554.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 38.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

