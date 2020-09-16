Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HD Supply in a report issued on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HD Supply’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HDS. BidaskClub raised shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of HD Supply in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of HD Supply from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HD Supply in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.70.

HDS stock opened at $40.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.03. HD Supply has a one year low of $21.69 and a one year high of $43.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.71.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other HD Supply news, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 459,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $16,335,809.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Evan Levitt sold 34,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $1,419,115.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,073.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HDS. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in HD Supply in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HD Supply in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HD Supply by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in HD Supply by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in HD Supply in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

