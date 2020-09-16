Jefferies Financial Group Comments on MEDNAX Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MD)

MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of MEDNAX in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will earn $1.51 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.48.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MD. Mizuho decreased their target price on MEDNAX from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on MEDNAX from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on MEDNAX from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

NYSE MD opened at $18.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -0.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.06. MEDNAX has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $509.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.90 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 61.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 79,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 3.2% in the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 4.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 11.4% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 11.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

