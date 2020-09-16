Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) to Hold

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $21.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.22% from the company’s current price.

KALA has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of KALA opened at $8.05 on Monday. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a current ratio of 11.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80. The firm has a market cap of $451.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.24.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.36% and a negative net margin of 1,993.41%. Research analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 190.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

