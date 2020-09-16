Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Tosoh Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TOSCF)

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Tosoh in a report released on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now expects that the company will earn $1.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tosoh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOSCF opened at $14.51 on Monday. Tosoh has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.51.

About Tosoh

Tosoh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of basic chemicals, petrochemicals, fine chemicals, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Chlor-alkali, Specialty, Engineering, and Other. The Petrochemical segment offers olefins and polymers. The Chlor-alkali provides caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, high-performance polyurethane, organic chemicals, urethane raw materials, and cement.

