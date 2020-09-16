Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Vasta Platform Ltd’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VITL)

Vasta Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:VITL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vasta Platform in a research report issued on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vasta Platform’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

VITL has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vasta Platform from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vasta Platform currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

VITL opened at $36.65 on Monday. Vasta Platform has a fifty-two week low of $34.04 and a fifty-two week high of $43.30.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VITL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05).

In other news, Director Gisel Ruiz bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jason L. Jones sold 913,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $18,682,476.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

