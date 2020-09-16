Jericho Oil (CVE:JCO) Shares Gap Up to $0.18

Jericho Oil Corp (CVE:JCO) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.18, but opened at $0.20. Jericho Oil shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 10.22 and a quick ratio of 10.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.16. The company has a market cap of $19.29 million and a PE ratio of -1.40.

Jericho Oil Company Profile (CVE:JCO)

Jericho Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on exploration and development activities in the Mississippi Lime, Woodford Shale, and Hunton formations in Central and Northeast Oklahoma.

