Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

JMPLY stock opened at $68.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson Matthey has a 52-week low of $39.70 and a 52-week high of $85.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.59.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

