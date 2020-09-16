JOST Werke (ETR:JST) PT Set at €38.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JOST Werke (ETR:JST) received a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on JST. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on JOST Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on JOST Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th.

Get JOST Werke alerts:

ETR:JST opened at €32.50 ($38.24) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $484.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.57. JOST Werke has a 1 year low of €18.62 ($21.91) and a 1 year high of €39.60 ($46.59). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €33.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €28.38.

JOST Werke Company Profile

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the truck and trailer industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication solutions, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; axle systems and its spare parts; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for JOST Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOST Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.