JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF)

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ANCUF. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.44.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Shares of ANCUF stock opened at $33.86 on Monday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $36.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.63.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.