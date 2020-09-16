JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ARNA. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.15.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $69.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 28.75 and a quick ratio of 28.75. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $32.95 and a 1 year high of $70.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.74.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.42. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,727.22% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.24) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher Cabell sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $884,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 160,300 shares of company stock worth $10,964,562. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.