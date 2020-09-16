JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO)

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $27.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.88 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 19.19 and a quick ratio of 17.34. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $29.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.71.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $55.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.81 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 22.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James M. Daly sold 34,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $999,893.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,348.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $348,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 182,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,303,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,533. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,146,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,520,000 after acquiring an additional 50,007 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,563,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,079,000 after purchasing an additional 232,076 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,867,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,573,000 after purchasing an additional 263,954 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,113,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,027,000 after purchasing an additional 581,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

