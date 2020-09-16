JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

Vonovia (ETR:VNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.20 ($80.24) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €59.71 ($70.25).

Shares of VNA stock opened at €60.20 ($70.82) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58. Vonovia has a one year low of €36.71 ($43.19) and a one year high of €62.74 ($73.81). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €58.10 and its 200-day moving average price is €51.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

