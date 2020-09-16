K2 Gold (CVE:KTO) Shares Gap Up to $0.59

Shares of K2 Gold Corp (CVE:KTO) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.59, but opened at $0.67. K2 Gold shares last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 25,682 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.81. The company has a quick ratio of 14.22, a current ratio of 14.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

K2 Gold Company Profile (CVE:KTO)

K2 Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold exploration projects in Canada and the United States. Its flagship project is the Wels project covering an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in west-central Yukon Territory. The company was formerly known as West Melville Metals Inc and changed its name to K2 Gold Corporation in November 2016.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for K2 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K2 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.