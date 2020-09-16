Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 18th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th.

Keg Royalties Income Fund stock traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$8.00. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,447. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a one year low of C$5.75 and a one year high of C$16.77. The stock has a market cap of $90.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.62, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.21.

About Keg Royalties Income Fund

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

