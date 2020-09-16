KeyCorp Comments on Qorvo Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Qorvo in a report issued on Wednesday, September 9th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $1.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.01.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.37. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $787.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on QRVO. Mizuho raised their price objective on Qorvo from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Qorvo from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Qorvo from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

Qorvo stock opened at $129.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.49. Qorvo has a one year low of $67.54 and a one year high of $136.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 285.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 804,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,946,000 after buying an additional 595,827 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 1,103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 541,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,858,000 after buying an additional 496,561 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 247.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 696,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,134,000 after buying an additional 495,565 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,712,000. Finally, Robecosam AG lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 459.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 587,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,936,000 after purchasing an additional 482,500 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,114 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total transaction of $127,229.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,239.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $226,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,018 shares in the company, valued at $7,356,786.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,658 shares of company stock worth $3,353,439 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

