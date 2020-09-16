KeyCorp Comments on WEC Energy Group Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:WEC)

WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WEC Energy Group in a report released on Thursday, September 10th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $3.75 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.74. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.25.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $99.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.16. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $109.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.6325 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.67%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 14,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $1,376,419.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,996.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 40,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 8,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

