Kim Mary McFarland Buys 907,000 Shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:N91) Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:N91) insider Kim Mary McFarland purchased 907,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 214 ($2.80) per share, with a total value of £1,940,980 ($2,536,234.16).

Kim Mary McFarland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 4th, Kim Mary McFarland purchased 49,261 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 213 ($2.78) per share, with a total value of £104,925.93 ($137,104.31).

LON:N91 opened at GBX 212.80 ($2.78) on Wednesday. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 120.80 ($1.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 236 ($3.08). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 216.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.24, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th.

