Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,586,222 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,144 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $18,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,036,448 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,516 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,981,693 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,774 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,614,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,770,131 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,235,696 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,837,000 after buying an additional 903,548 shares during the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KGC traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $9.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,006,637. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.94. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KGC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.53.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

