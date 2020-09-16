Komet Resources (CVE:KMT) Shares Gap Down to $0.16

Komet Resources Inc (CVE:KMT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.16, but opened at $0.14. Komet Resources shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 50,000 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 million and a P/E ratio of -3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.23.

Komet Resources Company Profile (CVE:KMT)

Komet Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in West Africa. The company owns a 100% interest in the Guiro-Diouga gold mining property located in northern Burkina Faso; and the Dabia South permit that covers 35 square kilometers located in the gold-mining camp of Kéniéba, Republic of Mali.

