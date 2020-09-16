Kroger (NYSE:KR) PT Raised to $36.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $32.72 on Monday. Kroger has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $37.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.01. The firm has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.31.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. Kroger had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $30.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kroger will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kroger news, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $2,729,630.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,097,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,026,467.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 968 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $32,882.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,517 shares of company stock valued at $10,981,405 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Kroger by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of Kroger by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of Kroger by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 15,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

