LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Increases Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Price Target to $16.50

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) had its price target increased by investment analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $15.50 to $16.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LAND. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on Gladstone Land from $16.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gladstone Land presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.48.

NASDAQ LAND opened at $15.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.33. Gladstone Land has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $342.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.36 and a beta of 0.69.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 1.66%. On average, analysts predict that Gladstone Land will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Gladstone Land by 1,514.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 28.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 34.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 52.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.95% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

