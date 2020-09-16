Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Las Vegas Sands in a report released on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz expects that the casino operator will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.37.

NYSE LVS opened at $51.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.84 and a beta of 1.51. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.73.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $98.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.91 million. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,505,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 31,147.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 62,639 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 33,003 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares in the last quarter. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

