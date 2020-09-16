Lennar (NYSE:LEN) PT Raised to $84.00 at Barclays

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Barclays from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LEN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $41.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lennar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.97.

NYSE:LEN opened at $75.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.17 and its 200-day moving average is $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 14.21. Lennar has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.64.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.61. Lennar had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $656,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,922 shares in the company, valued at $16,987,872.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.87, for a total transaction of $3,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,127.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,792,450. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Lennar during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 126.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Lennar during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

