Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) Receives $8.72 Average Price Target from Analysts

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.72.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $3.50 to $4.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley raised their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $8.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,794,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,207,000 after purchasing an additional 76,232 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 373.0% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 68,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 53,723 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.20. 5,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.97. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $12.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.13 and its 200 day moving average is $5.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 3.43.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.01. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $88.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.31 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

