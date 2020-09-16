Loop Capital Upgrades World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) to Hold

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $42.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $38.00. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.07% from the company’s previous close.

WWE has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.07.

Shares of NYSE WWE opened at $41.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12 month low of $29.10 and a 12 month high of $76.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.89.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $223.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.89 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWE. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 71,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 24.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.3% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 21,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 26.4% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

