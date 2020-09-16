Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $380.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Argus from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Argus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $306.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.58.

LULU opened at $315.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $349.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.01. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $128.85 and a 12-month high of $399.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.58, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $902.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 4,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.52, for a total transaction of $1,438,247.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,645.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $1,480,839.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,835 shares of company stock worth $3,034,021 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,530 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5,083.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,555 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

