Lunyr Hits Market Capitalization of $395,530.08 (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 16th. One Lunyr token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001574 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Upbit, Huobi and YoBit. Lunyr has a total market cap of $395,530.08 and approximately $1,833.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lunyr has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Lunyr

Lunyr launched on March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lunyr Token Trading

Lunyr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Liqui, Gate.io, Binance, YoBit, BiteBTC, BigONE, Huobi, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

