Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 399.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Masimo by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masimo stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $221.65. 2,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,959. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $140.16 and a 52-week high of $258.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $218.46 and a 200-day moving average of $212.69.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MASI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Masimo from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.63.

In related news, insider Jon Coleman sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $293,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

